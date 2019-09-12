A homemade face mask offers the benefits of being natural and causing no harm to the skin. You can mix and match a few kitchen ingredients to concoct a fitting face pack in just a few minutes solve all your skin conditions while locking in moisture for dry skin.

Deep moisturization, exfoliation, and toning are crucial to improving the skin texture when it comes to dry skin. Here are some amazing skin packs that will help you treat dry skin issues.

Egg face mask

While egg white is beneficial to get rid of excess oiliness from the skin, the yolk can be used for an opposite effect. It is full of moisturizing fats that hydrate and nourish the dry skin

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

teaspoon honey

Method

Beat the egg yolk along with the honey until they are thoroughly blended. Apply this on the face and let it dry naturally for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with water.

Banana face mask

Banana has moisturizing, anti-wrinkle and anti-ageing properties. Along with the honey and olive oil, which are emollients themselves, this banana pack deeply moisturizes and conditions your skin. The natural sebum production by the skin can be easily regulated with this face pack.

Ingredients

1/2 ripe banana

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Mix all the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply all over the face and rinse with water after 10 minutes.

Watermelon face mask

With its high water content, watermelon becomes favourable for use on dry skin. The honey helps to lock in moisture being provided by the watermelon. This delicious fruit also repairs your skin that has been damaged, especially due to oxidative stress.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon watermelon juice

1 tablespoon honey

Method