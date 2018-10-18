3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

The eye area has the thinnest skin on our body eyelids are 3 to 5 times thinner than the skin on the rest of our face. We blink about 10,000 times a day, and all emotions are dealt with in the eyes," says esthetician Joanna Czech.

Crow's feet caused by the contraction of the muscle underneath the skin, which is round and goes all the way around the eye.

As we age, our skin loses collagen and hyaluronic acid and becomes weaker, which increases the effect. Age, gender, weight loss are some factors that can contribute to the development of crow’s-feet.

Egg whites

Egg whites have astringent properties that help shrink pores by tightening the skin.

Beat eye white until it turns foamy and apply it to the affected area.

Leave the egg white on for around 10 minutes before using a cotton ball soaked in water to clean it off. Do it twice a week for effective results.

Milk

Milk can be used in your beauty regimen to help soften, tone, and exfoliate your skin.

It contains something called glycolic acid which acts as an exfoliator that can clear away dead skin cells while boosting your skin’s production of collagen.

Soak a clean cloth in milk and apply it on your crows feet. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains powerful antioxidants, it’s especially useful for tackling crows feet. Aloe vera is also rich in awesome minerals and vitamins that moisturize your skin.

All you need to do is consume a tbsp of aloe vera juice 1-2 times a day for visible results.