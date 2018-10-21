3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Dark spots are also known as age spots or black spots. They are discolored patches of skin that can appear on your face, shoulders, arms, or back and can be in shades of red, brown, or grey.

These spots appear due to the oversecretion of melanin – the pigment responsible for the color of our skin. Though these spots may vary in shape and size, there is one thing they all have in common – they are a great source of distress for anyone afflicted by them.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Rich in antioxidants and minerals, apple cider vinegar is a popular home product used for treating all sorts of ailments. Those with scarring and pigmentation swear by this simple remedy because the alpha hydroxy acid gets rid of dead skin cell.

Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. You can apply this over your entire face because it is pH balanced, so it acts as a toner. However, if you detest the smell, let the solution sit for 20 minutes before rinsing.

Use Aloe Vera Gel

The gel of the aloe vera plant is chock-full of antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and, E, which help to reduce brown spots and even out skin tone. Vitamin A speeds up your skin's natural shedding process, vitamin C brightens your complexion, and vitamin E renews the epidermis. Aloe works especially well if you have dark spots caused by sun exposure because the plant has been used for thousands of years to relieve sunburns.

Apply Lemon Juice

Lemon juice's acidity acts as a bleaching agent and helps reduce discoloration on your face.1 Use a cotton ball or Q-tip to apply the juice onto your liver spots twice a day. It is a good idea to test this first on a small area of your face to see how your skin will react to the lemon juice. If you have sensitive skin, I recommend diluting the juice with a bit of water.