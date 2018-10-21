Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots

Instead of covering them with makeup, use the natural remedies to lighten them naturally.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple cider vinegar play

Apple cider vinegar

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Dark spots are also known as age spots or black spots. They are discolored patches of skin that can appear on your face, shoulders, arms, or back and can be in shades of red, brown, or grey.

These spots appear due to the oversecretion of melanin – the pigment responsible for the color of our skin. Though these spots may vary in shape and size, there is one thing they all have in common – they are a great source of distress for anyone afflicted by them.

READ ALSO:5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

Rich in antioxidants and minerals, apple cider vinegar is a popular home product used for treating all sorts of ailments. Those with scarring and pigmentation swear by this simple remedy because the alpha hydroxy acid gets rid of dead skin cell.

Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. You can apply this over your entire face because it is pH balanced, so it acts as a toner. However, if you detest the smell, let the solution sit for 20 minutes before rinsing.

  • Use Aloe Vera Gel

The gel of the aloe vera plant is chock-full of antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and, E, which help to reduce brown spots and even out skin tone. Vitamin A speeds up your skin's natural shedding process, vitamin C brightens your complexion, and vitamin E renews the epidermis. Aloe works especially well if you have dark spots caused by sun exposure because the plant has been used for thousands of years to relieve sunburns.

READ ALSO:How to use salt to test for pregnancy

  • Apply Lemon Juice

Lemon juice's acidity acts as a bleaching agent and helps reduce discoloration on your face.1 Use a cotton ball or Q-tip to apply the juice onto your liver spots twice a day. It is a good idea to test this first on a small area of your face to see how your skin will react to the lemon juice. If you have sensitive skin, I recommend diluting the juice with a bit of water.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make a salt scrub at home How to make a salt scrub at home
5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt 5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt
3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet 3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet
How to use salt to test for pregnancy How to use salt to test for pregnancy
3 common vaginal infections you need to know about 3 common vaginal infections you need to know about
How to make detergent at home How to make detergent at home

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 How to use salt to test for pregnancybullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
5 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you should apply lemon on your facebullet
6 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volumebullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
8 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
9 Natural Remedies Here's how to get rid of dark elbows...bullet
10 5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurtbullet

Related Articles

How to use salt to test for pregnancy
How to make detergent at home
5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt
Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
3 common vaginal infections you need to know about
How to make a salt scrub at home

Top Videos

1 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet

Beauty & Health

Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
Ghanaian weightlifter, Ruth Baffoe
3 health benefits of weightlifting
10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana
Health benefits of drinking milk
4 health benefits of adding milk to your breakfast
X
Advertisement