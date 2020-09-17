Fat, overweight and obesity are harmful in the long run and depending on the criticality of the condition, it can substantially increase one’s risk of various health ailments.

Having a proper diet and exercising are effective ways to lose. While you would get results from just dieting alone, workouts help to tone your body and mould it into your desired shape.

Belly fat happens to be very stubborn, but with these special foods, you will be able to lose some inches off your waist.

Just incorporate these home remedies in your lifestyle to do the trick.

Cucumber

The fruit contains a total of 45 calories and 0 total fat. They also contain 96% of water and several important vitamins and minerals including protein, fibre, vitamins C and K, magnesium, potassium and manganese. These nutrients help in shaping your body and the waist is no exception.

Apple cider vinegar

This food contains acetic acid which has higher energy expenditure, oxygen intake, and burns fat for energy. The acetic acid also helps suppress body fat buildup.

Make it a routine to take the vinegar mixed with water in the morning and night before you go to bed.

Boiled eggs

The superfood is a great source of inexpensive, high-quality protein. More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white along with vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol than the yolk. The whites are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper.

You can take this as breakfast alongside the other food to help you burn fat and put your body and waist in shape.

Also, note that you must eat well alongside this remedy so that you can stay healthy.