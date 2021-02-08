Contrary to popular belief, bananas are not all that fattening. In fact, it is one of the healthiest fruits. The yellow fruit is highly nutritious, packed with essential vitamins and minerals that provide many health benefits.

It is rich in fibre and low in fat, which makes it an excellent post-workout snack to curb the ravenous hunger and replenish energy.

If you want to lose weight, try eating bananas these ways and you will be surprised by the results.

Unripe banana smoothies

As per studies, the starch content in bananas can also help to boost your metabolism. Even the potassium content in it is believed to regulate the transfer of nutrients into cells, which may increase the metabolism. A study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism revealed that replacing just 5 per cent of the day’s carbohydrates with a source of resistant starch can increase post-meal fat burn by 23 per cent.

As unripe bananas contain the most amount of starch, it is best to include them in your diet. But they are slightly bitter so can be added in smoothies with some honey and nuts and enjoyed after a workout session or middle of the day to curb untimely hunger.

Banana oatmeal for breakfast

Whether you are trying to lose weight or not, make it a rule to never skip your breakfast. Breakfast is the first and most important meal of the day. In the morning, after 10-12 hours of overnight fasting our body needs something to replenish and re-energise itself.

Having a heavy breakfast in the morning, rich in protein and fibre and other nutrients can cut down your calorie consumption throughout the day. Banana is high in resistant starch and potassium, which can promote the feeling of fullness and give your instant energy. Pairing it up with oatmeal or chia seeds will make a satisfying and delicious breakfast.

Banana with nut butter or nuts

Many experts agree that bananas make the perfect pre and post-workout snack. It is rich in glucose, which gives instant energy, much required after an intense workout session. Besides, the potassium content in it can help to ward-off post-workout muscle cramps and dizziness.

It helps in quick muscle recovery that prepares you for your next sweating session. But this yellow fruit is low in protein, a macronutrient essential for muscle building. To compensate for that pair a medium banana with some nut butter or a handful of nuts.