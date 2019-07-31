Visiting the salon regularly for a good pedicure and manicure is not a luxury but a necessity.

Keeping the feet clean and healthy just like other parts of the body has many benefits. The entire body rests on the toes and as such, we have protected is from trauma and minor injuries.

It also helps with blood circulation to other parts of the body to improve the mobility of the joints.

Massages are good for relaxation and rejuvenate the nerves to promote your general wellbeing.

Before your next pedicure and manicure appointment, try these methods to keep your feet soft and clean.

Banana

Whip a ripe banana in a mixer

Apply the paste evenly on your feet.

Let it dry for 10 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Try this remedy once in a week and achieve the desired result.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a great moisturizer, especially for dry skin.

The easiest way is to dip a cotton ball into olive oil and apply it to the affected areas.

Gently massage in a circular motion and once you’re done with the massage,

wear a pair of socks and let your skin absorb the oil. Rinse off your feet after an hour.

For maximum benefit, leave the oil on the skin overnight and rinse off the next morning.

Honey

Honey has many healing properties and is an excellent product for skin.

Add a cup of raw honey to in a bucketful of warm water.

Soak your feet in that bucket.

Repeat it every day for around 10 to 15 minutes and say bye-bye to the dryness.