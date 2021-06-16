4 best foods to eat before sex

Keeping the circulatory system in good working order is essential for sexual health. Better circulation can lead to an improved sexual response in men and women. This is especially true for the erectile response. Cardiac health is also vital for stamina.

Those seeking the best food for sex should ensure they are eating a balanced, heart-healthy diet. Below are some foods to eat before sex:

Watermelon

This juicy fruit serves up plenty of an amino acid called citrulline. Your body turns it into arginine, another amino acid that helps relax your blood vessels. That can get the blood pumping in your sex organs in the same way Viagra works to treat erectile dysfunction.

Avocado

This creamy green fruit is packed with heart-healthy fats and fibre that can deliver lasting energy in the bedroom. Avocado also has vitamin B6, which experts say can play a part to ease PMS (premenstrual syndrome) symptoms like fatigue, bloating, and crankiness. All of that might help make it easier for women to get into a romantic mood.

Spinach

This usually isn't thought of as a sexy vegetable. But it can rev up your sex drive in more ways than one. This leafy green is rich in magnesium, a mineral that can boost your testosterone. It also has iron, which can help desire, arousal, orgasm, and sexual satisfaction, particularly in women.

Dark chocolate