4 best home remedies to treat dandruff

Depending on your hair care routine and hair health, there are several options to try for getting rid of dandruff.

There are several ways to treat this at home and with seemingly simple ingredients and procedures. Here are some things you might find lying in your kitchen which are great solutions to try –

Orange peels

Orange peels generally work well as an excellent solution for treating dandruff at home. Orange peel is said to contain calcium, magnesium, vitamin A and dietary strands which are useful for your body. Here is a technique you can follow to treat dandruff -

Method

Take the orange strip and afterwards press some lemon juice onto it.

Add all of this to a processor and crush it till it transforms into a paste.

Then, at that point, apply this to your scalp and let it dry for 30 minutes.

After this is done, you can wash it away with some dandruff cleanser.

Egg yolk

Egg yolk contains biotin which is a significant nutrient that treats dandruff. Egg yolks can go about as conditioners for your hair that can make it better. To use egg yolk, you should eliminate the albumin. The yolk is more valuable than the white layer that encompasses it.

Method

Dry the hair first then apply the yolk to your hair.

Cover your hair with plastic wrap for 60 minutes.

Wash your hair delicately with shampoo. At some point, you should wash your hair twice to eliminate the awful smell.

Neem

Neem leaves are known to have several anti-bacterial and health benefits making them a common ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Neem also has religious significance.

Method

Pulverize some neem leaves till it forms a thick paste. Then apply this to your scalp and hair and let it dry for at least 10 minutes. Whenever this is done, you can wash it away with some water. Neem can fetch you fast and visible results.

Coconut oil with lemon

Coconut oil is said to keep your hair sustained and especially when blended in with little lemon juice, it can fix dandruff. This is likewise a simple home solution for getting rid of those white chips that pull your confidence down.

Method

Take 2 tablespoons of warm coconut oil and blend it with an equal combination of lemon juice.