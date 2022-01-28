4 foods that make your buttocks bigger naturally

Yes, to achieve that toned and firm buttock, it is also important to watch your diet and include glute-growing superfoods.

So, if you are on a quest to give serious booty competition, we list down the food items which help in building the lean muscles and fat in your buttocks.

Eggs

In order to build those glute muscles, it is essential to add one medium-sized egg to your daily routine, in addition to those glute exercises. A whole egg contains around 6 grams of protein which can be beneficial for enhancing your rear side. Eggs are also loaded with selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which help to strengthen the muscles.

Legumes

Legumes (including lentils, beans, peas and peanuts) are packed with protein which will help in maximizing your muscle synthesis process. Including a cup of legumes in your diet can boost the growth of your glute muscles. They are also a good source of magnesium which is involved in energy production.

Chicken breast

Chicken is, without any shred of doubt, one of the best sources of lean protein. The best part? It is an incredibly versatile food, so whether you wish to have a bowl of chicken soup or want to consume it in tandoori form, it can be cooked easily. Include chicken breast in your diet if you want to build bigger and firm buttocks.

​Pumpkin seeds