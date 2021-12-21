4 foods that secretly kill your sex drive

There are foods, especially fruits, which help boost our immune system to enable the body to fight off any possible illness. There are also others that serve as a natural medicine to the body.

But unknown to most people, there are some foods that can be said to be poisonous when it comes to matters of health; especially in our sex life. And this is because they tend to kill our sex drive over time, secretly.

However, in other to help you make sure your romantic evening isn’t cut short, we decided to put together five hormone-altering, sense-changing foods and drinks.

You will be doing yourself some good if you take these foods off your date-night menu. Here are 4 unbelievable foods that secretly kill your sex drive

Alcoholic beverages

Although the consumption of alcohol can contribute to making the intimate moment more pleasant, it is important not to abuse it. Exaggerated consumption is responsible for the decrease in testosterone, directly linked to libido.

Canned soup

Studies have shown that canned soups and meals are notoriously high in dietary sodium. As a matter of fact, a can of Spaghetti-O’s has 1780 mg—-as much as 10 bags of Doritos.

And the health implication of consuming dietary sodium is that it does not only lead to elevated blood pressure, it also diminished blood flow to certain parts of the body, which includes the genitals.

On the other hand, the damage can be reversed with non-alkalized cocoa because it is rich in flavanols: Flavanols are sexy compounds that promote the production of nitric oxide in the body, causing blood vessels to open wider.

Soy protein

In as much as the importance of soy cannot be overemphasized when it comes to reliving cyclical breast pain, it is a well-known fact to Soy-based protein powders are associated with increased estrogen levels.

Medical practitioners do advise men and women seeking a healthy sex life to avoid soy in favour of other types of protein powder; because a continuous consumption of it can result in a significant drop in libido.

Microwave popcorn

There’s no arguing the fact that dinner and a movie can be a precursor to sex; but hey, try as much as you can to refrain from pairing your movies with microwaved popcorn because your main feature could be a flop.

The reason for this is that chemicals like perfluorooctanoic acid are found in the bag’s lining can kill your sex drive.