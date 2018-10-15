Pulse.com.gh logo
4 health benefits of adding milk to your breakfast


The source of carbohydrates in milk is lactose which gives energy to the body.

  • Published:
Health benefits of drinking milk play

Daily intake of milk is good for your health because it contains more than 9 other essential nutrients.

It contains protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and fat. Finding out the health benefits of milk might actually have you drinking more of this good stuff each day.

  • Strong teeth

Milk contains the best source for calcium that your teeth need to function properly. Adding milk to your oat, milo or porridge helps prevent cavities and tooth decay. Always make sure that the milk you drink is fortified with vitamin D.

  • Muscle growth

Daily intake is great for improving muscle growth due to the protein found in milk. Many athletes drink milk following a workout, as it provides the body essential nutrients needed to recover. In addition, milk helps to prevent muscles soreness and replenishes the fluids that were lost during physical activity.

  • Weight loss

Drinking milk promotes weight loss. Studies have proven that women who drink milk daily are more likely to lose weight than women who do not drink milk. If you’re in search of a healthy snack, or fulfilling appetizer, drink a glass of milk.

  • Alleviate PMS Symptoms

Many women suffer from PMS symptoms. Milk has been proved to relax the body and reduce the negative effects that women experience during their menstrual cycle.

