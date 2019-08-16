Snail is a common name given to a member of the class of molluscs Gastropoda.

Snails contain a lot of protein and essential amino acids. Even meat extract and snail slime contain benefits for treating the lining inflammation of the eye, pain due to menstruation, itching, toothache and others. Not only for health, but there are some types of snails that are beneficial for skin beauty.

Here are 4 reasons why you add snails to your diet this weekend.

1.Proteins

Snails do provide a low-calorie source of protein. The body needs protein for building and repairing muscle. Protein is also better at filling you up than carbs and fat. While many people look to seafood as an easy source of protein, snails contain the required amount of protein and its very affordable on the market.

2. Iron

Snails are also a good source of iron, essential for building red blood cells and carrying energy around the body. A lack of iron can lead to extreme fatigue and anaemia.

3. Vitamin B12

The body needs Vitamin B12 for making red blood cells, keeping the nervous system healthy, releasing energy from the food we eat and processing folic acid. Luckily, snails have lots of it.

4. Magnesium

Snails are also a good source of magnesium, which our bodies need to maintain normal blood pressure, strengthen bones and also keep your heartbeat regular.