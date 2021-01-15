Dry hands could be caused by various factors. While for some individuals, it could be their occupation, for others, the changing weather could be the culprit.

However, dry hands are not a problem you cannot reverse. With the right knowledge and remedies, you can make your hands much smoother and softer. In this article, we have discussed some natural remedies for this menace.

Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are rich in lecithin, an emollient that helps condition the skin. It is usually used in skin conditioning agents,

Method: Whisk the egg yolk well. Apply the yolk to your hands and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with mild soap and water to eliminate the foul egg odour. Do this 3-4 times a week.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera extracts are rich in polysaccharides that can help moisturize your skin

Method: Extract a tablespoon of gel from an aloe leaf. Blend the gel and apply it to your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it. Freeze the remaining gel for further use. Do this 1-2 times daily.

Coconut Oil

The emollient properties of coconut oil can help improve skin hydration and increase lipid levels on the skin surface. Thus, the topical application of coconut oil can help make your hands softer.

Method: Apply coconut oil to both your hands. Put a pair of gloves on to help the oil penetrate your skin.

Leave it on overnight or for a couple of hours. You can do this 1-2 times daily.

Honey

Honey can hydrate, soothe, and moisturize your skin. The emollient nature of honey can soften your hands.

Method: Take a little raw honey in your hands. Spread it gently over both your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it. Do this 1-2 times daily.