Baldness is hair loss or absence of hair. Although it is most noticeable on the scalp, it can happen anywhere on the body where hair grows.

The times where baldness was associated with old age is past. Today, even young people are affected by it.

Lifestyle choices, including a lack of proper nutrition and stress, are some of the causes of baldness either in men or women.

Here, we have compiled some few simple home remedies that can help you treat baldness effectively.

Check your diet

Avoid junk food to maintain the health of your hair. Drinking a sufficient quantity of water and keeping yourself hydrated can help prevent hair loss. Foods that are rich in Vitamin A and C can help.

Egg yolk method

Eggs are one of the best sources of protein. Egg yolk contains peptides that stimulate hair follicle growth. It not only increases the growth, but also makes the hair silky, shiny, and bouncy.

Method: Get an egg, separate the egg yolk and beat it well. Then apply the paste on the root follicles as well as the hair and leave it on for an hour.

Rinse with shampoo.

Honey and onion juice method.

Onion juice was found to be effective in treating patchy alopecia areata. Honey has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help in reducing dandruff and associated hair loss.

Method: Mix honey and onion juice together. Apply this mixture to the scalp with a cotton ball and let it sit for 20-30 minutes, then wash your scalp and hair with shampoo.

Aloe Vera method

A study found that aloe vera could help reduce scalp inflammation caused by dandruff. It also protects your hair from damage.

Method: Apply either fresh aloe gel or an organic variant bought from the store on your scalp and between the hair strands and keep it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse.