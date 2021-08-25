4 home remedies to treat razor bumps faster

Those with sensitive skin are most prone to razor bumps. As they can be unsightly and uncomfortable, you likely want to get rid of razor bumps as quickly as possible.

There are overnight treatments that can help. Here are 5 fast remedies for the treatment of razor bumps

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a natural remedy for razor bumps. Apply it overnight to reduce them. It’s best to use the aloe vera gel straight from the plant. To do so, cut open a leaf from the aloe vera plant and squeeze out the gel. Apply the gel directly to the razor bumps.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is naturally acidic and so helps to stop bacteria from colonizing ingrown hair follicles. Apply lemon juice to razor burn to help reduce redness and prevent infection.

Hot compress

You can make a hot compress by soaking cotton wool in hot water and pressing it gently against your skin. The heat opens up your pores, allowing the trapped hair to become free.

Honey