Razor bumps occur after shaving the face, pubic area and armpits due to irritation on the skin from the type of razor or frequency of shaving.
4 home remedies to treat razor bumps faster
These overnight home remedies will help you get rid of razor bumps fast.
Those with sensitive skin are most prone to razor bumps. As they can be unsightly and uncomfortable, you likely want to get rid of razor bumps as quickly as possible.
There are overnight treatments that can help. Here are 5 fast remedies for the treatment of razor bumps
- Aloe vera
Aloe vera is a natural remedy for razor bumps. Apply it overnight to reduce them. It’s best to use the aloe vera gel straight from the plant. To do so, cut open a leaf from the aloe vera plant and squeeze out the gel. Apply the gel directly to the razor bumps.
- Lemon juice
Lemon juice is naturally acidic and so helps to stop bacteria from colonizing ingrown hair follicles. Apply lemon juice to razor burn to help reduce redness and prevent infection.
- Hot compress
You can make a hot compress by soaking cotton wool in hot water and pressing it gently against your skin. The heat opens up your pores, allowing the trapped hair to become free.
- Honey
Honey is well-known as it possesses properties that are antibacterial. Honey is an effective method to get rid of razor bumps.
