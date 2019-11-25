Egg white, coconut oil and strawberry

Mash some strawberries and mix with one egg white, add a tablespoon of coconut oil and apply to your face, leave on for about 5 minutes and the natural, gentle acids in the strawberries will help to fight any bacteria, clear up acne and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines; coconut oil will nourish your skin and natural antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties of coconut oil will also help prevent or fight any acne-causing bacteria.

Cocoa powder and yoghurt

Mix the two into a paste. Apply and leave on for 5 minutes and it will give you fresh-looking skin and it works as an exfoliator too.

Honey and banana

Banana helps to boost the production of collagen in your skin and honey has anti-bacterial properties, so a mixture of the two makes a great anti-ageing face mask.

Mash up one banana and mix in one tablespoon of honey, then apply to your face and leave it on for 5 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Oatmeal, Honey and Grapeseed oil

For rejuvenated and rehydrated skin, try this simple mix of equal parts oatmeal, grape seed and honey.

Mix the three ingredients thoroughly and then apply the paste to your skin and leave on for 5 minutes, before washing off.