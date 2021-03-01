Onion water is a homemade extract from either blending and straining onions or by juicing directly. The potential benefits of its usage are why you should start using onion water now.

Rich in vitamins C, B6 and folic acid and an extensive supply of calcium, magnesium, iron, chromium and phosphorus, drinking a glass of onion water on an empty stomach in the morning can do a lot for the body.

Below are some health benefits of drinking onion water:

Accelerates hair growth and reduce dandruff

Onion water is very good for hair, especially natural African hair. It contains trace amounts of sulfur, which is one of the essential nutrients in promoting hair growth. A study has shown that applying onion juice on hair and scalp twice a week for two months can stimulate hair growth. It can also be applied to hair as a cure for dandruff. Apply the onion water to hair and scalp using a cotton ball or pad and massage gently for around five minutes using your fingertips. Cover with a shower cap and leave on for about 20 minutes. After that, wash off with regular shampoo and water.

Helps skin health

Diluted onion juice has substantial amounts of Vitamins A, B and C. It is also rich in calcium, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Onion water mixed with honey is used as a cosmetic recipe to clear the skin and prevent the occurrence of dryness.

Improves digestion

Onion water improves circulation thereby promoting digestion. Onion has substantial amounts of fibre known as oligofructose which is a soluble fibre. Onions also have a good supply of Insulin, a dietary fibre responsible for the healthy bacteria present in the intestines, which promotes a healthy bowel movement.

Good for heart health

Onion water helps to reduce cholesterol and can thereby improve heart health. Although garlic is said to be more effective than onion, onion water has also been known to prevent lipid accumulation in the heart.