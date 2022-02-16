4 natural ways to reduce breast size

In order to look attractive, many people get breast implant surgery done to increase the size. However, there are some who naturally have large breasts.

Some women may want to have large busts but if you are not one of them, you must be looking for ways to reduce your breasts size naturally.

A regular fitness regime along with a balanced diet has to be maintained. Listed below are some natural and simple remedies that may help you in achieving your desired bust size.

Green tea

Green tea may help reduce body weight and body mass index. Weight gain is one of the causes of increased breast size. Hence, reducing body weight may help reduce breast size.

Method: Boil the tea leaves for 5 minutes and strain the liquid.

Let it cool down, add honey to it, and drink.

Neem and Tumeric

This remedy is especially useful if you are trying to lose breast fat after pregnancy or breastfeeding. Internal inflammation is associated with obesity and the deposition of fat. Neem and turmeric help overcome inflammation. This may help reduce the breast size.

Method: Boil the neem leaves for 5-10 minutes and strain the liquid.

Add turmeric and honey to it and drink it up.

Spinach

Spinach is known for its weight loss benefits. Consume this smoothie and workout to tone the muscles, reduce your weight, and improve the appearance of your breasts.

Method: Prepare a spinach smoothie with almond milk and fruits of your choice.

Add some ice cubes to it and drink.

Ginger

Regular consumption of ginger helps in obesity management and may help reduce weight and associated risks. This may have an overall impact on your body weight and help improve the look of sagging breasts.

Method: Boil grated ginger for 5 minutes and strain the liquid.