4 side effects of taking wine consistently

Whatever the reason for drinking wine may be, it is best not to make it a habit.

The effect of wine on your health is dependent on how frequently you consume it and how much you consume it.

There are indeed some great positive outcomes of drinking wine but that is only when it is consumed in strict moderation.

There are however some severe long-term health outcomes of drinking wine if it goes out of control for some people.

Here are some side effects of taking wine in a long term:

Weight gain

Weight gain takes place from excess consumption and it can be excess consumption of fatty foods, alcoholic beverages or carbohydrates. But, speaking of the link between alcohol and weight gain, this is a proven fact. Compared to any other micronutrient, alcohol is a very calorie-dense drink and excess consumption can lead to massive weight gain. Compared to macronutrients, the body absorbs alcohol a lot differently. As this drink is a toxin, the body prioritizes its absorption and metabolism over other good and useful nutrients. This can lead to weight gain and the body burns less fat during the process.

Hormones

A conclusion has been drawn by experts regarding excess alcohol consumption and they say that if a person consumes huge amounts of wine daily, there are high risks of disrupting the immune system, nervous system, endocrine system and hormones. These disruptions could have severe consequences on the body. Because hormones serve functions within so many bodily systems, a hormonal disruption could impact reproduction, mental and behavioural health, immune function, and more.

Sleep

Consistent and long-term wine consumption can lead to a worsening quality of sleep. Alcohol impacts brain activity by slowing it down. It acts as a nervous system depressant. It can also help people feel sleepy and relaxed. For some people, it may help them sleep faster and better but if consumed in excess it can induce delayed sleep onset for some people. Excess alcohol dehydrates your body and the amount of alcohol in the body also continues to process the entire night and this might lead to sleep disruptions, poor sleep or even no sleep.

Heart health

Our cardiovascular system gets hugely impacted due to bad habits or bad diets. So, as we discuss whether or not consuming wine has a long-term side effects or not, the question of heart health will surely come up. Experts have already said that moderate wine drinking actually helps lower the risk of heart disease but by this, they mean strictly controlled drinking. If a person is consuming more than 3 to 4 glasses of wine every day, it will lead to alcoholic cardiomyopathy.

Liver health