4 simple tricks to make your makeup last longer and flawless

Whether you are late for an event or you are an amateur when it comes to makeup skills, these tips will help.

With so many makeup products to choose from nowadays, it is natural to get confused about what to use after what and how. But here are simple tricks to help you on the journey. You will look flawless all day.

Follow the correct order

It is crucial to pursue the proper order of applying makeup to assure you acquire an adequate finish. Though it is a typical method to begin base makeup first, beauty professionals indicate that you begin with your eyes and brows. It is again a good idea to apply your foundation, concealer, and powder in the end so that you can smoothly cover up all the missteps for a perfect outcome.

Proper foundation

Makeup is all about looking fresh and flawless.

Hide the dark spots or dark circles with a concealer that is nearest to your skin tone. Take foundation at the back of your hand and blend your face cream in it. Spread this mixture to your face and blend it with a sponge or brush.

Try multi-use makeup

Multi-use makeup products and stick makeup that you can mix with your fingers are incredible for their ease of use—especially for touch-ups and wearability. For eye makeup, eyeshadow sticks are brisk and manageable to use. You can toss them on, blend them, or even use a little bit under the eye for a glossy look. You can use stick makeup with your finger, so you don’t have to carry around a makeup brush all the time.

Keep it light