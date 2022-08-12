4 things you can do with semen aside from sex and making babies

Semen is a combination of fluids and sperms generated by the male reproductive system. Generally, semen is a thick, viscous whitish liquid.

Healthier sperm means stronger swimmers that are more likely to reach an egg to fertilize it.

According to the World Health Organization, a sperm count of over 15 million per millilitre is considered healthy, and a count below that is abnormal.

Though sperm is often associated with goings-on in the bedroom — spitting, swallowing, making babies — there are actually several uses for sperm that have nothing to do with sex.

Here are some things you can do with semen aside from sex:

Skincare

There’s protein in semen, which is good for you. Protein does good things for your skin, hair, and nails.

But, with more than hundreds of proteins in semen, it might induce an allergic reaction in your skin leaving it dry and irritated. There have been reports where individuals suffered from mild to a medium form of allergy making their skin red, irritated and swollen.

Treats tooth decay

Aside from sperm, semen contains vitamins like zinc and calcium, which is why some claim it may help prevent tooth decay. You definitely shouldn’t swap it out for toothpaste.

Food

Sperm can be used as cooking ingredients. According to the Natural Harvest cookbook written by Paul Photenhauer, you can find sperm-based recipes, from Irish coffee with extra cream. It also contains protein that can be healthy for your food,

