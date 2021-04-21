4 unbelievable health benefits of Moringa

While only a fraction of the many reputed health benefits of moringa has been researched, it is now a common notion that this miracle plant is rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds.

Moringa leaf is best known as an excellent source of nutrition and natural energy booster. It also helps in lowering blood pressure and promote a good sleeping condition.

Amazingly, it is believed that moringa’s potency has seven times the amount of vitamin C in oranges, four times as much calcium and double the amount of protein in milk; four times the vitamin A in carrots, and three times the potassium in bananas.

Here are 4 health benefits of Moringa:

It fights infection

Moringa leaf, when mixed with honey, followed by a drink of coconut milk for two or three times a day, is used as a remedy for diarrhoea, dysentery, and colitis. Additionally, moringa leaf juice combined with carrot juice is used as a diuretic. Owing to its diuretic action, eating moringa leaves is highly recommended in cases of gonorrhoea.

It is a wound-healing agent

Moringa leaves, roots and seeds have blood-clotting properties; and they help promote wound healing and can reduce clotting time, which means it reduces the time it takes for scratches, cuts, or wounds to stop bleeding.

Its nutrients content is amazing

Moringa is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It contains vitamin A, C, and E. Also included in its nutrient content are calcium, potassium, and protein.

It helps reduce some diabetes symptoms