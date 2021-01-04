Aloe vera has gained popularity in the past few years for the health benefits that it provides. And it’s difficult for a thing not to become famous once it’s connected to the word ‘weight loss’.

Most people who want to lose weight or are struggling to do so surely know about it.

But what most of them don’t know is how to inculcate it in their diet/routine for healthily losing weight. Here are four ways you can consume aloe vera to reap its maximum benefits:

Aloe and ginger tea

This tea can be the best mid-afternoon drink. There are many healthy properties of ginger, such as it is anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, promotes healthy digestion and also prevents fluid retention. These properties, when combined with aloe vera, helps to remove fats from the body.

Method: To make this delicious tea, grate one tablespoon of ginger and add one teaspoon of aloe vera juice to it. Add this mixture to a cup of water and bring it to boil. Once the gel is mixed nicely with the water, turn off the heat. Now let the mixture cool down for 10 minutes.

Aloe vera juice with lemon

This juice can be consumed every morning empty stomach and you should not have anything an hour after you have had the juice. The detoxifying property of aloe vera helps it cleanse the body of toxins. The juice also cleanses the intestines which help to keep our bowel movement smooth and healthy.

Method: Take one glass of water and add one lemon juice to it. Now, take a tablespoon of aloe vera gel (preferably from the plant and not packaged one). Now put this solution in a pan and heat it while stirring constantly (until the gel blends in the water). Now add a tablespoon of honey and have it warm.

Pineapple, cucumber and aloe juice

The best time to consume this juice would be after you have had your lunch. Pineapple can improve digestion and detoxify your body. Cucumber is hydrating and has fibre, which further betters your digestion.

Method: To make this juice you will need one slice of pineapple, a tablespoon of aloe vera gel, a cup of water and half a cucumber. Put all the ingredients in the blender and blend well until you obtain a smooth texture. Having this smoothie when feeling hungry after you have had your lunch would be a great idea.

Orange, strawberry and aloe vera smoothie

Low in calories and safe for diabetics, strawberries make a great fruit for weight loss. Strawberry is also rich in fibre and is a powerful cleanser. By combining orange, aloe vera and strawberries, you can make a great antioxidant drink for a healthy weight loss.

Method: To prepare this juice, squeeze some fresh orange juice. Add three to four slices of strawberry and one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera juice to it. Put all this in a blender along with a half cup of water. Blend until smooth and you are done.

The best way to consume aloe vera would be to consume it with juices and smoothies. This will not only maximise its benefits but will also make it taste better.