4 ways to use ginger to promote hair growth

Ginger has great medicinal perks, including gastrointestinal benefits. And besides that, it can also be a great ally if you want to improve the overall health of your hair or when you want to treat certain scalp conditions.

Ginger is a root that is popularly used in teas and foods. And just like any other root or herb, there are more benefits than just enhancing flavour.

It works because it can help stimulate better circulation, it has natural antibacterial properties, plus, it’s packed with minerals, vitamins and fatty acids your hair will love.

So, if you have ever wondered how you can incorporate ginger into your hair care routine, here is how.

Use ginger juice as a hair treatment

Another essential step in having healthy hair is consistently doing hair treatments. Going the natural way can genuinely transform the health of your hair, and ginger juice might be what your hair needs.

What you will do is chop some chunks of fresh ginger and blend them with some water to dilute. When done, please remember to sieve out the fibres so you don’t end up with stands of ginger fibre in your hair.

Then, to make this mask more effective, you can introduce some home ingredients like olive oil. Use this on freshly washed hair as you would with another hair treatment.

Use the root to target specific areas

If you have an area that you need to treat, ginger root can help. This can work if you have a scalp infection that you would want to get rid of.

You can simply slice a fresh root and massage the root directly on that area for the juice to work itself in. You can leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse it.

Alternatively, you can prepare dilute ginger juice and sieve and then massage on those areas before rinsing.

Try ginger supplements

Healthy hair isn’t only about what you do externally. What you put in your body can help to enhance the process which is why eating healthy is essential.

To boost your progress, you can try some ginger supplements. They have shown to treat thinning hair in some patients dealing with alopecia so this might work for you as well. It works as a powerful antioxidant to reduce oxidative stress, which is often what causes hair loss.

Use ginger-infused hair products

Pre-made hair products are very convenient and they also have some wonderful benefits for your hair.