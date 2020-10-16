Cassava is a root vegetable used for both culinary purposes and in folk medicines. Cassava is an important tuber crop and one of the most important sources of carbohydrate in the developing world.

It does contain compounds believed to be anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, including phenolic acids, anthraquinones, saponins, and alkaloids.

Experts believe that these properties can aid in the treatment or prevention of health conditions including Arthritis, Cancer, Dandruff, Diabetes, amongst others.

Evidently, cassava is known for its amazing benefits and here are some of its benefits to the human system.

Hydrates your skin

Cassava is a superfood that hydrates your skin tone and makes it smooth and soft.

Take in some cassava plant roots mixed with some honey or olive oil then combine it with fruit too or few drops of lemon.

Weight lose

Cassava is very important for all those who are trying to shed those excess pounds. Its high fibre content helps you stay full for a longer period and prevents binge eating.

Good for the digestive system

Cassava contains fibres, which are not soluble in water. It helps in the absorption of toxins that enter your intestines.

This, hence, improves your digestive health and keeps it chugging along nicely.

Hair growth

Cassava has a natural way of growing your hair. Its roots and leaves can be used to make a fresh paste that can be applied on oiled hair an hour before you rinse it. Doing this twice a week will help your hair grow.

Healthy muscles

If you are health conscious, cassava flour will definitely help you build strong and lean muscles. It contains protein that maintains your muscle health and nourishes the tissues.