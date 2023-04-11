ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 amazing benefits of coconut malai for the skin

Berlinda Entsie

Coconut malai is a rich and creamy substance that is extracted from a mature coconut.

Coconut malai
Coconut malai

Coconut malai, the luscious cream extracted from mature coconuts, is packed with nutrients that can moisturize, nourish and protect your skin.

Recommended articles

As delicious as the coconut malai found at the bottom of your coconut is, it is beneficial to your health.

This natural ingredient has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, as well as in skincare products.

Here are some benefits of coconut malai for the skin:

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of coconut malai for the skin:

  • Treats skin infections

Coconut malai has antimicrobial properties that can help to treat skin infections caused by bacteria and fungi. It can also help to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms on the skin.

  • Moisturises skin

Coconut malai is an excellent moisturizer for the skin. It contains fatty acids that help to lock in moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Soothes irritated skin

Coconut cream has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm irritated skin. It can also help to reduce redness and inflammation caused by acne and other skin conditions.

  • Anti-ageing properties

Coconut malai is rich in antioxidants that help to prevent premature ageing of the skin. It can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and make way for younger-looking skin.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why drinking too much water is deadly [istockphoto]

How drinking too much water can kill you

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

5 best foods to eat after sex

5 best foods to eat after s*x

___7451809___2017___10___12___14___Black-couple1

For couples: Here are simple signs to tell if your partner has STD