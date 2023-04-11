5 amazing benefits of coconut malai for the skin

As delicious as the coconut malai found at the bottom of your coconut is, it is beneficial to your health.

This natural ingredient has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, as well as in skincare products.

Here are some benefits of coconut malai for the skin:

Treats skin infections

Coconut malai has antimicrobial properties that can help to treat skin infections caused by bacteria and fungi. It can also help to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms on the skin.

Moisturises skin

Coconut malai is an excellent moisturizer for the skin. It contains fatty acids that help to lock in moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Soothes irritated skin

Coconut cream has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm irritated skin. It can also help to reduce redness and inflammation caused by acne and other skin conditions.

Anti-ageing properties