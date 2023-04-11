Coconut malai, the luscious cream extracted from mature coconuts, is packed with nutrients that can moisturize, nourish and protect your skin.
5 amazing benefits of coconut malai for the skin
Coconut malai is a rich and creamy substance that is extracted from a mature coconut.
As delicious as the coconut malai found at the bottom of your coconut is, it is beneficial to your health.
This natural ingredient has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, as well as in skincare products.
Here are some benefits of coconut malai for the skin:
- Treats skin infections
Coconut malai has antimicrobial properties that can help to treat skin infections caused by bacteria and fungi. It can also help to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms on the skin.
- Moisturises skin
Coconut malai is an excellent moisturizer for the skin. It contains fatty acids that help to lock in moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated.
- Soothes irritated skin
Coconut cream has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm irritated skin. It can also help to reduce redness and inflammation caused by acne and other skin conditions.
- Anti-ageing properties
Coconut malai is rich in antioxidants that help to prevent premature ageing of the skin. It can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and make way for younger-looking skin.
