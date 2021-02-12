Moringa powder made from the leaves of the moringa tree has a number of science-backed benefits and medicinal uses.

This superfood has been used as a traditional remedy in phytomedicine and ayurvedic healing for thousands of years.

Here are the some best health benefits of moringa powder:

Help your sex life

Stress can stress your sex life. It can throw hormone levels off, spiking cortisol and decreasing dopamine to lower libido. In animal studies, moringa has not only been shown to bring down cortisol levels, but it may also naturally boost testosterone levels, a known sex drive supporter. In one study, moringa extract worked to enhance sexual performance in stressed rats by suppressing cortisol and increasing testosterone.

Help fight free radicals

Free radicals are created by things like pollution, fried food, and sun exposure. They damage your cells by robbing them of an electron, causing oxidative stress, cell damage, and premature ageing. The antidote: antioxidants, like the flavonoids, polyphenols, and ascorbic acid found in moringa. A diet rich in antioxidants has been shown to prevent premature wrinkles and possibly make you live longer.

Reduce inflammation

Move over, turmeric, there’s a new inflammation-fighter in town. Moringa has been shown to significantly lower inflammation in cells. As well as containing inflammation-lowering polyphenols and isothiocyanates, moringa reduces inflammation by suppressing inflammatory enzymes and proteins in the body. Take that, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

A source of plant-based protein

Whether you’re a vegetarian or just trying to cut down on meat, it’s not always easy finding convenient plant-based protein. Sure, there are lentils and tempeh, but sometimes you just want a quick, no-cook add-in to sprinkle on smoothie bowls or add to soup. That’s where moringa comes in. Powders made from its crushed leaves are packed with protein—3 grams of protein per tablespoon, in fact—and have a leg up on legumes because they contain all the essential amino acids, necessary for muscle repair, energy production, and mood regulation.

Help balance hormones

Menopause can throw women’s hormones out of whack—and make them feel off, but moringa may help. A study found that postmenopausal women who took a combination of moringa leaf powder and amaranth leaf powder for three months not only had decreased markers of oxidative stress, but they also had better fasting blood glucose and increased haemoglobin levels, which could mean more balanced hormones. Moringa has also been linked to improved thyroid health, which controls hormones related to energy, sleep, and digestion.