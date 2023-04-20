5 Anita Akuffo braided hairstyles that should be on your list this season

Braids are one of the beauty trends that everyone is jumping on.

Braids provide a delightful and effortless escape from the constant heat styling and harsh elements of the weather. They offer a much-needed respite for our tresses, keeping them shielded and protected. Braids are the perfect summer hairstyle — they’re low maintenance, versatile, and keep our hair off our necks and faces, which is a welcome relief in the heat. By opting for braids, we can give our hair the carefree break it deserves and ensure it remains healthy and lustrous all summer long.

Celebrity hairstyles are a great way to look at when planning your next hairstyle. Celebrities are usually on the cutting edge of what's new and trendy and we can’t be stopping staring at her latest braids that have got social media talking.

One celebrity who is able to do braids perfectly is media personality, Anita Akuffo.

This vivacious fashion icon is known for the energetic ways in which she elevates her outfits in style.

Not only outfits, but Anita has also mastered the craft of rocking braids to perfection. Today we are taking braid inspiration from Anita to guide us through the year.

If you’re looking to beat the heat while keeping your hair looking its best, try one of these braided hairstyles from Anita:

Check the photos below:

