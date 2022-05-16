5 benefits of adding milk to your beauty routine

Milk, when it is raw or sour, has numerous benefits for your skin. It helps in exfoliating and moisturising your skin. Milk helps to fight your wrinkles, get an even skin, and to soothe a sunburn.

Here are the numerous benefits of adding milk to your beauty routine.

Fights wrinkles

While skin ageing is a natural process, sometimes not a bad skincare routine, or continuous exposure to the sun can aid wrinkles. Milk can help you fight all this as it has lactic acid which helps in reducing wrinkles and gives you smooth and glowing skin.

Exfoliator

Exfoliating your skin regularly is very important. It helps in removing dead skin cells and makes your skin soft and smooth. You can apply milk directly on your face or mix it with several ingredients and make face packs and apply it on your face.

Helps cure sunburns and sun-damaged skin

Excess exposure to the sun causes severe damage to the skin. Milk contains lactic acid, and it can help treat sun damage or sunburns on your skin. You can take cold milk on a cotton pad and then apply it on your skin.

Moisturises your skin

Milk is a very effective moisturiser for the skin. Moisturisers are beneficial for the skin during winters, and it causes dryness of the skin and makes it look healthier. You can add milk to various face packs for best results.

Helps reduce acne