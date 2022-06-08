While your shoes may start to smell when your feet sweat excessively, repeating that same pair of socks and shoes every day or other foot-related problems can also be the cause.
5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling
Fact is when your shoes smell they are really embarrassing.
Here are easy and natural ways to keep your favourite shoes from smelling:
- Baking soda
It absorbs the odour and moisture from your shoes that results due to sweat.
Method
Sprinkle a good amount in your shoes and let it work its magic overnight. You can also fill unused coffee filters with baking soda and secure them at the end with a rubber band. Place them in each shoe and leave them overnight to avoid white residue. Do this once a week.
- Citrus peels
Fresh citrus peels have a great smell because of their essential oils.
Method
Simply place fresh orange, grapefruit, lemon, or lime peels into your shoes and leave overnight. Repeat this process every alternate day.
- Salt
Salt helps get rid of the odour by soaking up the moisture in your shoes.
Method
Sprinkle a little salt in your canvas shoes/sneakers and leave overnight. Dust your shoes well in the morning. You can do this every night to help keep the moisture at bay.
- White vinegar
Vinegar, aka acetic acid, is a good odour killer that helps deodorise your shoes.
Method
Combine 50% water and 50% white distilled vinegar. Spritz this mixture into your shoe lining and sole, and let it dry naturally. You can repeat this once every week.
- Newspapers
This method helps absorb all the internal moisture and wetness which in turn prevents bacteria from breeding in.
Method
Stuff your shoes with some newspaper or paper balls when you remove them in the evening and place them in a ventilated area.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh