5 best ways to prevent your hair from tangling

Maintaining silky and healthy hair can be a challenge, especially if you use many styling products and frequently colour your hair.

With all the built-up gunk left in your strands, running your fingers through your mangy mane becomes painfully difficult. Instead of opting for the classic messy bun to avoid brushing out your tangles check out these seven easy ways you can maintain tangle-free hair.

Condition your hair

Merely shampooing your hair is not good enough. Always finish with a moisture-locking conditioner. This helps your brush slip through your hair without any obstacles. Conditioner smoothens your hair and softens dry strands effectively. It is best to let the product sit in your tresses for a couple of minutes before washing it off. Applying conditioner to your hair will restore moisture and make your hair less tangled. While applying conditioner, always pays more attention to the ends of hair.

Use A wide-toothed comb

It is best not to use a rat-tailed comb or a brush on tangled hair, even though using a hairbrush can be tempting because it’s easy to use. But, brushes can tear open the shafts and cause further hair damage. Instead, use a wide-toothed comb as it removes knots more efficiently without pulling your hair too much. Always start at the ends and work your way up to the roots.

Always brush your hair before taking a shower. This will prevent your hair from getting tangled when you wash it. Furthermore, do not brush your hair when it is wet as it is more prone to breakage.

Rinse with cold water

This is a simple yet effective step. A hot water shower opens up the hair cuticles, which leads to tangling and frizz. Rinsing your locks with cold water at the end of your shower closes your cuticles and prevents any breakage and tangling. Doing so also keeps rough and dry strands at bay.

Oil your hair regularly

To give your hair a healthy dose of moisture, you need to oil it on a regular basis. Organic coconut oil is an excellent way to show some love to your locks. Massage some warm coconut oil into your parched tresses to moisturize them. This trick works great on all hair types. To get long-lasting results, you can mix coconut oil with jojoba and olive oils. This mixture can get rid of tangles effectively.

Avoid using heat styling tools