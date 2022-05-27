5 best ways to treat under-eye puffiness at home

Here are some easy-to-follow home remedies, a permanent fix for those eye bags.

Saltwater compress

Hot water and salt together reduce swelling. Add half a teaspoon of salt to some warm water in a bowl. Soak two cotton balls in this solution and place them over your eyes. Once they cool, soak the cotton balls again and place them on the eyes. Repeat this treatment for at least half an hour.

Milk

The fat in whole milk soothes the puffy eyes while the amino acids help reduce the swelling. Besides, milk also helps restore the water in your eyes. Soak two cotton pads in some chilled milk and place them over your eyes. After about 20-30 minutes, wash with cold water.

Cucumber

It helps reduce inflammation and tighten the skin. The enzymes and astringent properties in cucumber further help provide a soothing effect. Cut a cucumber into thick slices and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Later, place them on your eyelids and leave for about 10 minutes. Repeat this several times during the day.

Egg whites

Egg whites help tighten the skin areas around the eyes, making them look less baggy. Beat one or two egg whites until stiff and gently apply underneath your eyes using a brush. Leave for about 10 minutes and then wash with cold water.

Potato