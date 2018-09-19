Pulse.com.gh logo
5 causes of frequent urination


Frequent urination is the need to urinate more than you normally would.

Bad habit: Man urinating on the floor

Frequent urination is when you visit the washroom more than usual. Excessive urination can be caused by health problems to simply drinking too much fluid.

The urge can strike suddenly and can cause you to lose control of your bladder. It can feel uncomfortable like your bladder is extremely full.

Frequent urination is also referred to as having an overactive bladder. Urologists, who are doctors that specialize in the urinary system, consider going more than 8 times in 24 hours to be frequent urination.

Other possible causes of frequent urination include:

  • Diabetes

Frequent urination can be a symptom of Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

  • Prostate problems

This is a major cause of frequent urination in men. An enlarged prostate can block the flow of urine, causing the bladder to become irritated and contract.

  • Pregnancy

Frequent urination is a harmless symptom of most pregnancies. As the uterus and baby grow, they place pressure on the bladder, causing the need to urinate.

  • Vaginitis

An inflammation of the vagina that causes the frequent need to urinate for women.

  • Stroke

A stroke can damage nerves in the bladder and lead to frequent urination.

