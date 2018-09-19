5 causes of frequent urination

Frequent urination is the need to urinate more than you normally would.
The urge can strike suddenly and can cause you to lose control of your bladder. It can feel uncomfortable like your bladder is extremely full.
Frequent urination is also referred to as having an overactive bladder. Urologists, who are doctors that specialize in the urinary system, consider going more than 8 times in 24 hours to be frequent urination.
Other possible causes of frequent urination include:
Frequent urination can be a symptom of Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
This is a major cause of frequent urination in men. An enlarged prostate can block the flow of urine, causing the bladder to become irritated and contract.
Frequent urination is a harmless symptom of most pregnancies. As the uterus and baby grow, they place pressure on the bladder, causing the need to urinate.
An inflammation of the vagina that causes the frequent need to urinate for women.
A stroke can damage nerves in the bladder and lead to frequent urination.