Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 common causes of tooth sensitivity


Health Tips 5 common causes of tooth sensitivity

From acidic foods to certain toothpastes, here are some causes of tooth sensitivity.

  • Published:
Man Eating Ice Block play

Man Eating Ice Block

Tooth sensitivity, or “dentin hypersensitivity,” is pain or discomfort in the teeth as a response to certain stimuli, such as hot or cold temperatures.

The pain is often sharp and sudden, but it is temporary. In healthy teeth, enamel protects the underlying layer of dentin, which is softer than enamel.

The tooth roots are protected by gums. But if the enamel is worn down or if the gum line has receded, then the dentin becomes exposed. Here are some common causes of tooth sensitivity.

READ ALSO: 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth

  • Brushing too hard or using a hard-bristled toothbrush

Ignorantly, some people brush their teeth with too much force or use a hard-bristled toothbrush.

Over time, you can wear down the protective layers of your teeth and expose microscopic hollow tubes or canals that lead to your dental nerves.

  • Cracked teeth

 These can become filled with bacteria from plaque and cause inflammation in the pulp of the tooth. In more severe cases, it may lead to abscess and infection.

  • Long-term use of mouthwash

Low-quality mouthwash and rinses contain alcohol and other chemicals that can make your teeth more sensitive — especially if your dentin’s exposed. Instead, try neutral fluoride rinses or simply skip the rinse and be more diligent about flossing and brushing.

  • Acidic foods

 If the pathways to your nerves are exposed, it is advisable to avoid acidic foods such as tomato sauce, lemon, grapefruit, kiwi, and pickles can cause pain and encourage enamel reduction.

READ ALSO: 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure

  • Dental procedures

Unfortunately, some dental patients experience tooth discomfort after professional cleaning, root planing, crown replacement, and other tooth restoration procedures. Usually, the pain will disappear in four to six weeks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend Beauty Tips 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend
Relationship Tips: 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex Relationship Tips 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex
Beauty Tips: 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth
Health Tips: 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you Health Tips 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you
Cancer Awareness: How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer Cancer Awareness How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer
Beauty Tips: 4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream Beauty Tips 4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream

Recommended Videos

Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure
Men's Lifestyle: Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal Men's Lifestyle Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 surprising health benefits of oral sexbullet
2 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aidbullet
3 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Health Tips 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for youbullet
7 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
9 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
10 Beauty Tips How to use toothpaste to get rid of pimplesbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend
Celebrity Look Social media trolls Wendy Shay’s makeup and style to Glitz Style Awards
Beauty Tips 4 things you should never put on your face
Hair growth Simple recipe on how to use lemon juice for hair growth
Women's Health 6 cervical cancer symptoms every woman should know
Erectile dysfunction What to eat to prevent erectile dysfunction
Relationship Tips 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet
10 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy...bullet

Beauty & Health

Dessert- cake
Health Tips 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure
Hair This week's hairstyle inspirations from Kenyan celebs (Photos)
Activated Charcoal Soap
Beauty Tips 4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap
World Suicide Prevention Day 7 Common signs of suicide to watch out for
X
Advertisement