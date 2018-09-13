5 common causes of tooth sensitivity

news

Tooth sensitivity, or “dentin hypersensitivity,” is pain or discomfort in the teeth as a response to certain stimuli, such as hot or cold temperatures.

The pain is often sharp and sudden, but it is temporary. In healthy teeth, enamel protects the underlying layer of dentin, which is softer than enamel.

The tooth roots are protected by gums. But if the enamel is worn down or if the gum line has receded, then the dentin becomes exposed. Here are some common causes of tooth sensitivity.

READ ALSO: 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth

Brushing too hard or using a hard-bristled toothbrush

Ignorantly, some people brush their teeth with too much force or use a hard-bristled toothbrush.

Over time, you can wear down the protective layers of your teeth and expose microscopic hollow tubes or canals that lead to your dental nerves.

Cracked teeth

These can become filled with bacteria from plaque and cause inflammation in the pulp of the tooth. In more severe cases, it may lead to abscess and infection.

Long-term use of mouthwash

Low-quality mouthwash and rinses contain alcohol and other chemicals that can make your teeth more sensitive — especially if your dentin’s exposed. Instead, try neutral fluoride rinses or simply skip the rinse and be more diligent about flossing and brushing.

Acidic foods

If the pathways to your nerves are exposed, it is advisable to avoid acidic foods such as tomato sauce, lemon, grapefruit, kiwi, and pickles can cause pain and encourage enamel reduction.

READ ALSO: 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure

Dental procedures

Unfortunately, some dental patients experience tooth discomfort after professional cleaning, root planing, crown replacement, and other tooth restoration procedures. Usually, the pain will disappear in four to six weeks.