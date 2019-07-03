Myths are meant to just be floating stories with a big dose of an exaggeration, right? Yes, but these 5 myths have turned out to be true – with just a little exaggeration of course.

These 5 crazy beauty ‘urban-myths’ are actually true. So go ahead and file them under fact from henceforth.

Myth: A regular trim promotes growth

Yikes! How can less equal more? Cutting off your splits ends will actually make your hair look healthy and thick. Although, technically hair growth happens at the follicles and thus cutting or styling your hair wouldn’t affect it – much.

Regular trims do get rid of split ends which this will make your hair seem to grow faster because there will be fewer breakages and longer growth in a short time.

Myth: De-puff baggy eyes with slices of cucumber

A face mask and two round slices of cucumber always make a complete spa look. Actually, the cucumber is not just for show. It has rejuvenating properties for the skin around our eyes. Cucumbers are packed with anti-inflammatory vitamins (Vitamins A & C). Plus all that water content gives it a cooling effect on puffy eyes.

So even though it may seem too good to be true, cucumbers do de-puff bags under our eyes. And it feels good too, you should try it sometime.

Myth: Washing your hair every day is a No No

Regular washes can actually harm your hair – and this is a fact!

Frequent washes can at strip your hair of its natural oils making it dry and breakage-prone. Hair needs oils to stay healthy and that’s why our scalps produce excess oils. Unless you sweat frequently or have very greasy hair, washing your hair every day is very bad. 2 or 3 days interval should be right on track.

Myth: Tight hairstyles (ponytails or buns) can make your hair fall out

True and true. Ever notice that lovers of Ghana braids (aka feed-in cornrows) suffer from temporary alopecia. Tight hairstyles strain our scalps and roots. And this tension which can lead to hair loss – sometimes permanent.

Go easy on your hair and save your edges!

Myth: Certain foods and cause pimples or make your acne worse

Groundnuts have long been regarded as ‘pimple-causing’ food touted as dreadful for our bodies especially the face. Which could be true but they aren’t always responsible for your breakouts. Actually, there isn't a ‘fixed list’ of foods that cause pimples especially since we all have different bodies which react with food components differently.

To best stay on top of your game, keep track of what you eat. You just might catch on a pattern which doesn’t have to do with groundnuts.