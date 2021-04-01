5 effective ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Simply mix baking soda with milk to get a thick paste, if you’re using baking soda, and apply the paste on your elbows and knees and rinse after five minutes. You can do this once a week for two months to get the desired result.

Sugar

I bet you’re surprised, right? Well, it is what it is: Homemade sugar scrub is excellent for lightening the skin tone of knees and elbow because sugar helps exfoliates dead skin cells and soften the skin.

When using sugar to lighten dark elbows and knees, simply mix sugar and olive oil equally and massage your knees and elbows circularly for five minutes, before shower. Continue this until you see result.

Lemon