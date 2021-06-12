5 facts about ovulation every woman should know

There are important facts about ovulation every woman who intends to get pregnant should know.
You should understand that a good knowledge of ovulation can increase your odds of conception.
Below are 5 facts about ovulation every woman needs to know
Most women feel they can pregnant just because they are ovulating but that is actually wrong. Because you are ovulating isn’t a guarantee you would get pregnant; what is key to getting pregnant is healthy ovulation. Factors like healthy sperm, infertility due to STIs and healthy and unblocked fallopian tubes can affect a woman’s odds of getting pregnant.
It's important sex comes before and not after ovulation if you are trying to get pregnant. The ovulated eggs need to be fertilised within the first 12 to 24 hours after it is released so it is important you have sex before ovulating so the sperm would be ready and waiting for the egg. Sperm can remain viable for up to 5 days.
Most women think their bodies create new eggs monthly but that is so wrong. A woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have and there are about 2 million eggs at birth and the number drops to around 500, 000 when a woman reaches puberty. This is why women over the age of 35 have a higher risk of experiencing infertility and miscarriage.
A woman’s desire for sex increases rapidly during ovulation. When a woman is most fertile, her libido rises.
It is important to know a woman’s health habits can have an effect in her ability to get pregnant and stay pregnant. It can also affect the future baby’s health. Folic acid is an important nutrient for women trying to conceive as low levels can increase the risk of miscarriage and birth defects.
