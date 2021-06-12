5 facts about ovulation every woman should know

Below are 5 facts about ovulation every woman needs to know

If you want to get pregnant, healthy ovulation is the key

Most women feel they can pregnant just because they are ovulating but that is actually wrong. Because you are ovulating isn’t a guarantee you would get pregnant; what is key to getting pregnant is healthy ovulation. Factors like healthy sperm, infertility due to STIs and healthy and unblocked fallopian tubes can affect a woman’s odds of getting pregnant.

You should have sex before you ovulate if you are trying to get pregnant

It's important sex comes before and not after ovulation if you are trying to get pregnant. The ovulated eggs need to be fertilised within the first 12 to 24 hours after it is released so it is important you have sex before ovulating so the sperm would be ready and waiting for the egg. Sperm can remain viable for up to 5 days.

The number of eggs in the ovaries decreases with time

Most women think their bodies create new eggs monthly but that is so wrong. A woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have and there are about 2 million eggs at birth and the number drops to around 500, 000 when a woman reaches puberty. This is why women over the age of 35 have a higher risk of experiencing infertility and miscarriage.

Your desire for sex increases during ovulation

A woman’s desire for sex increases rapidly during ovulation. When a woman is most fertile, her libido rises.

Your health habits affect your eggs