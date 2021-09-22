5 fascinating health benefits of tangerine

Like oranges, tangerines are orange in colour — although some varieties may have shades of green or red.

However, they’re a bit smaller and less round and are easier to peel by hand. They also have a sweeter taste.

Both the flesh and peel are highly nutritious. You can enjoy tangerines as a snack on the go, blend them into a refreshing juice or smoothie, or use them to make a sweet jam or salad dressing.

Below are 5 surprising health benefits of tangerines to the human body.

Beneficial for pregnant women

Tangerine is a great fruit to be consumed by a pregnant woman has it a good source of vitamin B like folate. A deficiency of folic acid in pregnant women can lead to the birth of underweight infants. Folate is needed for amino acid metabolism, the formation of red and white blood cells, cell growth and cell division.

Maintain blood pressure

This fruit is a rich source of potassium. Potassium helps the body send nerve signals, regulate fluid, regulate muscle contractions and helps to maintain proper blood pressure.

Controls cholesterol absorption

Tangerine is a rich source of fibres that helps to control the absorption of cholesterol which in turn cuts the probability of been obese.

Treats skin conditions

Tangerine is a good source of vitamin A which helps the skin rebuild tissues. Vitamin A has anti-ageing properties that help to removes any skin ageing symptoms such as wrinkles or pale skin.

Helps to brighten skin