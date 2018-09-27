5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks

news

Bad eating habit can cause a chubby face. Most people eat food rich in chemicals such as preservatives and additives.

A chubby and fat face is easily developed if you don’t take healthy, nutritious food.

Face fat can easily be reduced adding some to these foods to your diet.

Omelets

Eggs are good, these are saturated with nutrients and have loads of face fat burning protein, Vitamin B12, B6, D, A, E and K, choline, folate, lutein, iron, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, and omega -3 fatty acids. Eat eggs as they also help you to keep full for a long time.

Dark Chocolates

Don’t wait for valentine’s day or Christmas before you eat chocolates. Always opt for dark chocolate because it promotes general health and protects your skin.

Dark chocolates are filled with antioxidants and a stimulant that has a fat burning effect and includes obromine and caffeine.

Oatmeal

Quick to prepare and highly nutritious, oatmeal is rich in antioxidants and lots of fiber to help you lose weight. You can mix walnuts, natural sweetener, berries, and some cinnamon to have an added taste.

Green Tea

Green tea has amazing benefits for your skin and hair. It contains potent antioxidants and a lot of research has connected green tea as a fat reducing agent. It also increases your metabolism.

Beans

Beans are underrated superfoods. Eating beans in your diet can speed weight loss and boost your health.