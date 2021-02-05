Healthy and lustrous hair is every woman’s desire and to achieve that we often end up spending a hefty amount in the salons for various treatments.

The growth of hair depends on a lot of things such as diet, hair care and also your genetics.

You can’t alter factors like age and genetics, but tweaking your diet can help a lot in improving the condition of your hair. As per experts, consuming a healthy and balanced diet is the key to hair growth and less hair loss.

No hair treatments can give you hair growth results if your diet is not balanced with an appropriate amount of nutrients. Here’s why adding these foods to your daily diet can give you those long lustrous hair:

Avocados

Avocados are delicious, nutritious and a great example of healthy fats. They are also an excellent source of vitamin E, which promotes hair growth. One medium avocado has about 200 grams and provides around 21% of your daily vitamin E requirements. Moreover, vitamin E neutralizes free radicals and helps in better hair growth.

Beans

Beans are a great plant-based source of protein, which is also essential for hair growth. Beans are a great source of zinc too, which aids the hair growth and repair cycle. A (100-gram) serving of black beans provides up to 7% of your daily zinc requirements.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene. A medium sweet potato (about 114 grams) contains enough beta-carotene to provide more than four times your daily vitamin A needs. It also helps in maintaining the ideal hair texture and reduces hair fall.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, which helps in improving the condition of your hair and promote hair growth. Hair follicles are made of mostly protein. And a lack of protein in the diet can result in hair loss. Biotin is vital for the production of a hair protein called keratin, which is why biotin supplements are often marketed for hair growth. Research has proved that consuming biotin surely promotes hair growth.

Spinach

Spinach is the healthiest form of green vegetables. It is loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, all of which may promote hair growth. Vitamin A in spinach helps the glands produce sebum, which helps the scalp maintain healthy oils and reduce dryness or itchiness. A cup (30 grams) of spinach provides 50% of your daily vitamin A.