5 foods that make you look older

There are a number of foods that have the potential to boost the rate at which we wrinkle.

If you thought sun exposure, stress and smoking were the only things to worry about when it comes to speeding up the ageing process - think again.

What we eat and drink can affect how you look and feel. We can no longer ignore what we eat as it wreaks havoc to our health and ages us faster than we can blink. By eliminating these foods or bringing the intake to a minimum we will be able to not only see the waistlines shrinking but also find ourselves looking and feeling a whole lot better overall.

Pulse.com.gh brings 5 foods that make you look older.

1. Processed Meats

5 foods that make you look older

 

Eating more of red meat also is able to interrupt your body’s ability to produce collagen, so this alone can age your appearance greatly, since collagen is what keeps our skin looking younger, firmer, and healthier.

2. Alcohol

5 foods that make you look older

 

We must not forget that alcohol is processed through the liver. The healthier the liver is the longer we will live, and the better we shall look.

3.Caffeine

Caffeine acts as a diuretic which causes dehydration and results in wrinkles, fine lines, dullness and dryness. Dehydration causes premature aging which makes you look much older that your biological age.

4. Trans fats

5 foods that make you look older

 

Fast foods are packed with trans fatty acids, which cause blockages within your arteries and results in storage of fat in the body. Trans fats reduce the fluidity of our cells, burden the liver and exert an inflammatory effect within the body leading to older, stiffer, and more wrinkled skin.

5. Salt

Salt dehydrates the body when consumed in excess. Excess salt in the diet is known to increase your risk of kidney disease, high blood pressure and also is going to make you look worn out and old.

