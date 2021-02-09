You are what you eat. Of course, everything you eat reflects on you and your body.

Try to start a healthy diet, and watch how your skin will change, it will look so radiant, and it will also smell so good.

So, to help you have a great body odour and change your natural scent, try these foods:

Lemon and water

Lemon and water when mixed together have amazing benefits; water alone is a major factor of a healthy and good smelling body. When you add lemon to it, which is a citrus fruit you’re only adding more benefits to the formula.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits have a big impact on the smell of your body; citrus fruits work on getting rid of the bad smells of the body and replace it with a fresh smell. Oranges, strawberries, pineapples, and apples all fall under the citrus fruits family, so feel free to choose your favourite fruit to eat to make your body smell great.

Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the herbs that help give your body a really nice smell, if you love it then you’re one lucky person. Rosemary can work as a natural deodorant for body odour. It contains menthol and chlorophyll which is extremely good to keep the bacteria and thus, body odour away.

Cinnamon

Besides helping with bad breathe because it reduces the bacteria in the mouth, cinnamon also helps the digestive system.

Mint

Mint is so easy to incorporate into your diet. It has strong oils that help overcome strong unpleasant scents.