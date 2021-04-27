5 foods to add to your daily diet for stronger nails

While taking care of our body, we often tend to neglect our nails. There is no denying the fact that our nails can reflect our inner health to a great extent.

In order to keep them healthy and strong, it is important to look after them. If you’ve been suffering from the problem of unhealthy, discoloured or chipped nails, then including a few foods in your daily diet might come of great help.

So, if you’ve successfully given up on the habit of biting your nails and are now on the next step of making them strong and healthy, bring these foods to your rescue and get going:

Green leafy vegetables

Loaded with calcium, iron and antioxidants, green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Adding spinach, kale, broccoli etc. to your daily diet may help you keep brittle nails at bay.

Fish

To attain healthy and stronger nails, it is important to load up on proteins. A diet rich in protein can prove to be beneficial for one’s overall health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is an excellent source of proteins and sulphur. If you happen to have thin and brittle nails, then this one’s for you. Since fish has abundant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, it will help in moisturising the nail bed. Apart from this, it can also increase their suppleness.

Eggs

A whole, the large egg can provide you with a good dose of vitamin D. Not only is it a great source of protein but its vitamin B12, iron and biotin content are known to increase fingernail thickness. Include this healthy food in your daily diet and watch out for results.

Green peas

These tiny delights look small but are packed with a host of health benefiting properties. Green peas are abundantly rich in protein, beta-carotene and vitamin C. This nutrient-rich food helps in strengthening the fingernail and may increase its rate of growth as well.

Oats