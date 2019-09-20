Blueberries

3. Blueberries BusinessInsider

Blueberries not only taste good but also has a lot of health benefits such as boosting your immune system. Toss a handful in a smoothie with almond butter and banana, or layer into a yoghurt parfait.

Avocado

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

Avocado is a superfood with tons of vitamins and healthy fats, avocados will ensure that you're full longer and your blood sugar is regulated, keeping stress at bay.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate BusinessInsider

Chocolate has been proven to reduce stress and induce "feel good" responses that combat anxiety and depression. Go for dark chocolate; low sugar and high-cocoa percentage to reap the benefits, and steer clear of the overly processed variety.

Milk

undefined Shutterstock

A glass of fresh milk (low fat and skim varieties) contains B vitamins, protein, vitamin D and bone-building calcium to relieve tense muscles. Try drinking some milk around bedtime to bring on more restful sleep.

Salmon

Salmon fatty fish(Retiree News)

Salmon has high protein content that will help add long-sustaining energy to your day, this fish is super high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which helps to reduce anxiety.