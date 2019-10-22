Sleep plays a very important role in our life. Due to frequent lack of sleep, various symptoms can occur: headaches, irritability, lack of energy, dark circles under eyes and pale face.

Add these foods to your diet for a night of sound sleep and also promote your health.

Oatmeal

A bowl of oatmeal with vegetable toppings give you a feeling of warmth and fullness because it contains a lot of fibre, as well as melatonin – a sleep hormone.

If you add warm milk and honey to freshly prepared oatmeal porridge, then your sleep will be even more pleasant and calm.

Bananas

Bananas contain a lot of serotonin, which also contributes to good and peaceful sleep, but there is also a lot of calories in bananas. However, don’t worry, because only half of the banana is enough to forget about insomnia.

Tuna

Fish such as tuna, halibut, and salmon are high in vitamin B6, as are raw garlic and pistachio nuts.

Vitamin B6 is the sleep vitamin, as your body needs it to make melatonin and serotonin. Not only does it help you fall asleep faster and sweet and vivid dreams.

Kale

Green leafy vegetables like kale are loaded with calcium, which helps the brain use tryptophan to manufacture melatonin. Spinach and mustard greens are other good options. Blend them into a smoothie for a soothing and healthy bedtime snack.

Honey

Adding honey to your herbal tea help you fall asleep quicker but treat cough and help you to sleep more soundly even when you’re sick.