The food we eat can affect our sex drive in both a positive and negative way, so it's important to choose wisely when it comes to getting some action.

Our libidos are influenced by a number of factors, from stress, tiredness, shift work, financial worries or simply working long hours but the food we eat can affect our sex drive in both a positive and negative way.

Whether you’re on a hot date or planning a cozy night in with your other half, you want to make sure your breath smells fresh.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods you shouldn't eat before having sex.

1. Cheese

Dairy products are generally is a libido killer. For many dairy is congesting and mucus-producing, so not the ideal way to feel before sex.

2.Beans

As much as beans is full of energy after a bean-filled meal, its sluggish nature makes one feel bloated and even an increase in flatulence.

3. Energy drinks

These are often full of sugar and nasties such as artificial colours and flavours. They may give you an instant energy lift, which may increase endurance and stamina, but this may be short-lived.

4. Chicken and Chips

Chips also known as french fries. Fried food, in general, can have some undesirable sexual side-effects. Some of its negative effects include lowering your testosterone levels and decreasing blood circulation

5. Mint

The menthol in peppermint has been shown to reduce testosterone levels, sending your sex drive plummeting. And while bad breath is a turn off, definitely do not chew gum as chewing brings more air into your system, making you prone to burp.