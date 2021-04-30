RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 Ghanaian foods that increase fertility and libido in women

Fertility or rather the decline of it is something that is rapidly affecting urban young couples.

There might be certain underlying medical causes to fertility and low libido in women but the fact cannot be denied that lifestyle choices play a key role too.

Maintaining a healthy diet is important at every point in a woman’s life especially when trying to conceive a baby. A perfect balance of reproductive hormones governs fertility and a bad diet can play havoc with it.

Also remember that infertility can be a symptom of serious health issues, like endometriosis and hormone imbalance. Until these underlying issues are addressed, infertility may continue.

Here are 5 Ghanaian foods that naturally increase fertility and libido in women:

  • Yams

Research shows yams have an ovulation stimulating substance that can help boost fertility.

  • Vegetables and fruits

Eating up to three servings a day of fresh fruits and vegetables is important for any diet, but especially important when trying to conceive.

  • Salmon

Salmon is full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids which are proven to regulate blood flow to the reproductive organs.

  • Beans

Beans are a lean protein and are full of iron, which helps to increase fertility and libido. Low iron levels can result in anovulation, which is when ovulation does not produce a healthy egg.

  • Leafy greens

Dark leafy greens such as spinach, romaine, arugula, and broccoli are high in folate, a B vitamin that has been shown to improve ovulation. Leafy greens also naturally increase a woman’s libido.

