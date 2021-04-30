5 Ghanaian foods that increase fertility and libido in women

Maintaining a healthy diet is important at every point in a woman’s life especially when trying to conceive a baby. A perfect balance of reproductive hormones governs fertility and a bad diet can play havoc with it.

Also remember that infertility can be a symptom of serious health issues, like endometriosis and hormone imbalance. Until these underlying issues are addressed, infertility may continue.

Here are 5 Ghanaian foods that naturally increase fertility and libido in women:

Yams

Research shows yams have an ovulation stimulating substance that can help boost fertility.

Vegetables and fruits

Eating up to three servings a day of fresh fruits and vegetables is important for any diet, but especially important when trying to conceive.

Salmon

Salmon is full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids which are proven to regulate blood flow to the reproductive organs.

Beans

Beans are a lean protein and are full of iron, which helps to increase fertility and libido. Low iron levels can result in anovulation, which is when ovulation does not produce a healthy egg.

Leafy greens