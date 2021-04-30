5 Ghanaian foods that increase fertility and libido in women

Maintaining a healthy diet is important at every point in a woman’s life especially when trying to conceive a baby. A perfect balance of reproductive hormones governs fertility and a bad diet can play havoc with it.
Also remember that infertility can be a symptom of serious health issues, like endometriosis and hormone imbalance. Until these underlying issues are addressed, infertility may continue.
Here are 5 Ghanaian foods that naturally increase fertility and libido in women:
Research shows yams have an ovulation stimulating substance that can help boost fertility.
Eating up to three servings a day of fresh fruits and vegetables is important for any diet, but especially important when trying to conceive.
Salmon is full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids which are proven to regulate blood flow to the reproductive organs.
Beans are a lean protein and are full of iron, which helps to increase fertility and libido. Low iron levels can result in anovulation, which is when ovulation does not produce a healthy egg.
Dark leafy greens such as spinach, romaine, arugula, and broccoli are high in folate, a B vitamin that has been shown to improve ovulation. Leafy greens also naturally increase a woman’s libido.