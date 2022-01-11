5 habits that are making your lips dark

But several factors like ageing, sun damage can actually take a toll on the lips and turn them dark with time.

There are several ways you can actually make your lips luscious and pink again.

But, have you ever wondered what causes dark lips? Here are five habits that are making your lips darker slowly:

Not moisturising your lips

Dry and chapped lips can cause the discolouration of lips. To keep your lips healthy, it is important to hydrate. Apply a good lip balm to nourish your lips. Look for ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter, etc

Not removing the dead skin

Our lips tend to lose moisture easily as it is the skinniest layer of the skin on our face. To get rid of chapped and dry lips, you must exfoliate on a regular basis to remove the dead skin and keep your lips healthy.

Skipping the sunblock

Just like your skin, your lips can get a sunburn too. Hence, you must protect your lips from the harsh UV rays. Apply a lip balm before you head out of the house.

Smoking

Dark lips can also be caused by regular smoking. Once you inhale cigarette smoke, the nicotine and tar transfers on the lips, which causes discolouration eventually.

​Lack of lip care