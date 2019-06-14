Castor oil, made from castor beans is a multi-purpose oil used in the kitchen and also popular in the beauty industry due to its unique nutritional makeup composed of a powerful mix of proteins, vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants.

There is more to this oil. Castor oil has been used since ancient times for medicinal purposes.

Here are more reasons why should every household should buy castor oil.

Natural laxative

Castor oil is one of the best known natural laxatives out there. It’s classified as a stimulant laxative, meaning that it increases the movement of the muscles that push material through the intestines, helping clear the bowels. Stimulant laxatives act rapidly and are commonly used to relieve temporary constipation.

Can Induce Labor

Pregnant women who are overdue are sometimes given castor oil to induce labour. Because it acts as a laxative, it can be used to induce labour. The labour-inducing properties of castor oil stem from the fact that it is a laxative. It causes spasms in the intestines. This stimulates the bowels and the vagal nerve. This irritates the uterus and can make it contract.

Castor oil reduces inflammation

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid which has excellent analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Topical application of this acid showed a marked anti-inflammatory effect. Using castor oil for treating arthritis is quite simple. You can apply it topically or use a castor oil pack.

May help treat genital warts

Daily application of castor oil on warts can make them fall off. In addition, you can also apply a thin slice of garlic and tape it in place. This can further help remove warts.

Fights Fungus

Castor oil can have antifungal properties and may help fight off Candida, keeping the mouth healthy. Candida albicans is a type of fungus that commonly causes dental issues like plaque overgrowth, gum infections and root canal infections. Castor oil may also help treat denture-related stomatitis, a painful condition thought to be caused by Candida overgrowth. This is a common issue in elderly people who wear dentures.