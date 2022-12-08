5 health benefits of eating boiled eggs

Their versatility is proved by the fact that they are used in both sweet and savoury dishes.

Unlike raw eggs, cooked eggs are safer to eat as the protein in them is more digestible and the vitamin biotin is more available for your body to use since the nutrients are now easier to digest.

Here are a few health benefits of eating boiled eggs:

Help in weight loss

Hard-boiled eggs are an excellent source of lean protein. They will make you feel full without packing in too many calories, which is helpful if you want to lose weight. A lunch or dinner of two hard-boiled eggs and a cup of mixed vegetables contains just 274 calories.

​Helps in prenatal bone strength

The protein in hard-boiled eggs works alongside vitamin D to promote prenatal development. These elements support your baby’s teeth, bones, and general growth throughout pregnancy.

​Boosts metabolism

Eating a high-protein diet can enhance the metabolism through a process called the thermic effect of food. It happens because the body needs to use extra calories to digest and process nutrients in food. Eating boiled eggs helps people to burn more calories than eating carbohydrates or fats. This gives a boost in metabolism.

Good for eyes, hair and nails

Boiled eggs are especially beneficial to the eyes. Eating one daily may prevent macular degeneration because eggs contain the nutrients lutein and zeaxanthin. Consuming boiled eggs may also lower the risk of cataracts. They also contain a high sulfur content and are a good source of vitamin D. This helps grow healthy hair and nails.

A good source of choline